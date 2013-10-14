Alcoholic Drinks in the United Kingdom: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Alcoholic Drinks in the United Kingdom" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- In 2012, economic austerity and financial uncertainty remained prevalent and impacted the growth of the UK alcoholic drinks industry. Sales of alcoholic drinks were restrained in 2012 as consumer confidence had yet to pick up. On-trade consumption continued to suffer as most consumers cut back on costs and focused on at- home entertainment due to it being cheaper. Off-trade volume consumption grew in many areas, largely as a result of price promotions, with value sales growth being somewhat...
Euromonitor International's Alcoholic Drinks in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs/High-Strength Premixes, Spirits, Wine.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Alcoholic Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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