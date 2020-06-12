Alpha Olefin Market Growth Analysis 2020, Trends, Forecasts, 2026 : Royal Dutch Shell, INEOS, Evonik Industries, SABIC, ExxonMobil, Sasol

Sellbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2020 -- This report provides a detailed and comprehensive analysis on the "Alpha Olefin Market Size, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Development Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 - 2026", including:



- Alpha olefin market size, historical from 2015 to 2019 and annual forecast from 2020 to 2026.

- Major alpha olefin industry trends, technology evolution, economic indicators and business challenges.

- Regulatory and geopolitical trends impacting the industry.

- Business drivers and pitfalls impacting key regional markets.

- Competitive landscape of the industry and detailed profiles on the major companies.



A key factor analyzed by GMI for alpha olefin market growth includes the product's expansive application portfolio right from consumer goods and packaging to industrial processes. Moreover, these compounds are abundantly used in production of polyethylene, whose surging demand from the plastics industry is likely to boost the overall dynamics of alpha olefin industry in the upcoming years.



Alpha olefin are organic compounds that are synthesized by the oligomerization of ethylene. However, the fluctuating raw material prices associated with the production of these compounds is expected to impede the market growth over 2020-2026.



Companies mentioned in the alpha olefin market report include:



- Royal Dutch Shell

- Chevron Phillips Chemical

- INEOS Group

- Evonik Industries

- SABIC

- ExxonMobil

- PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

- Qatar Chemical Company

- Idemitsu Kosan Co

- Sasol Limited



Growth will predominantly come from the Middle east and Africa region, primarily led by Saudi Arabia, UAE, and South Africa. The expanding oil and gas exploration is expected to drive the demand for alpha olefin in the region. As per reliable sources, the oil and gas sector in Saudi Arabia accounts for nearly 50 per cent of the GDP, and over 70 per cent of export earnings. Above that, developments in the field of oil and exploration across the region is expected to bolster alpha olefin market.



Polyolefin co-monomers, lubricants, plasticizers, fine chemicals, oil field chemicals, surfactants and intermediates, and several other applications will continue to remain as key application in the alpha olefin market industry. Of these, polyolefin co-monomers are estimated to hold a lion's share in the overall market, perhaps attributing to the increasing use of these across myriad industries around the world such as construction, automotive, plastics, and others.



The regional segmentation covers:



- Europe Region (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

- North America Region (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

- South America Region (Argentina, Brazil, Columbia, Rest of South America)

- Asia-Pacific Region (China, South Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

- The Middle East & Africa Region (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt, Rest of MEA)



Likewise, robust demand for these compounds in emerging economies like India, China, and Brazil aligned with the surging demand from plastic molding and injection and packaging industries would stimulate the alpha olefin market outlook over the foreseeable time span. Besides, ongoing advancements in polymer technology would also equally contribute to the segmental growth in the years ahead.



