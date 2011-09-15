Aluminum in Australia - Latest Market Research Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2011 -- Reportstack, the provider of premium market research reports has announced the addition of 'Aluminum in Australia' market report to its offering.



Aluminum in Australia industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2006-10, and forecast to 2015). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Highlights



The aluminum industry consists of primary aluminum (made from alumina) only, secondary aluminum (made by recycling of scrap aluminum) is excluded. Industry volume is defined as the quantity of primary aluminum produced at sites within each country or geographical region, and industry value is calculated as the production volume multiplied by annual average manufacturer selling price, regardless of whether the production is sold to third parties or used in-house.



The Australian aluminum industry had total revenues of $4.4 billion in 2010, representing a compound annual rate of change (CARC) of -3.7% for the period spanning 2006-2010.



Industry production volumes increased with a CAGR of 0.6% between 2006 and 2010, to reach a total of 2 million tons in 2010.



The performance of the industry is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% for the five-year period 2010-2015, which is expected to drive the industry to a value of $5.8 billion by the end of 2015.



