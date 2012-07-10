Ambow Education Holding Ltd (ADR) (NYSE:AMBO) Long-Term Stockholder Alert: Investigation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2012 -- Certain directors and officers of Ambow Education Holding Ltd) are under the investigation for current long term investors in Ambow Education Holding Ltd (ADR) (NYSE:AMBO) shares over possible breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Ambow Education Holding Ltd (ADR) (NYSE:AMBO) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in Ambow Education Holding Ltd (ADR) (NYSE:AMBO) stocks follows a lawsuit filed earlier by shareholders who purchased NYSE:AMBO shares only betweenbetween May 18, 2011 and May 16, 2012. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in Ambow Education Holding Ltd (ADR) (NYSE:AMBO) stocks, including also those who purchased within or prior to the above stated time frame, concerns whether certain Ambow Education officers and directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California the plaintiff alleges that Ambow Education Holding Ltd violated federal securities laws by issuing allegedly false and/or misleading statements, as well as allegedly failing to disclose material adverse facts about Ambow Education Holding’s business, operations and prospects.



On April 30, 2012, Ambow Education Holding Ltd announced that it would be unable to timely file its Annual Report on Form 20-F with the SEC for the 2011 fiscal year. Thereafter, on May 16, 2012, Ambow Education Holding Ltd disclosed that the Company was further delaying the filing of its 2011 Annual Report and that the Company had identified certain preliminary adjustments to its previously issued 2011 unaudited financial statements.



NYSE:AMBO shares closed on July9, 2012 as low as $2.78 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Ambow Education Holding Ltd (ADR) (NYSE:AMBO), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Joelle Day

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com