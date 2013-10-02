Amway Corp in Beauty and Personal Care (World) - New Market Research Report

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Amway Corp in Beauty and Personal Care (World)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- US-based direct seller Amway Corp has enjoyed strong growth over the review period, underpinned chiefly by its success in China where it ranks fifth in the total BPC market, and first in premium cosmetics. This ability to position itself as a premium producer has helped drive growth, but growing competition from other premium brand producers and above all a cooling of direct selling demand threaten the company. It may need to overhaul its sales model to regain momentum.
Euromonitor International's Amway Corp in Beauty and Personal Care (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in Beauty and Personal Care industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Cosmetics, Men's Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Cosmetics, Sets/Kits, Skin Care, Sun Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Beauty and Personal Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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