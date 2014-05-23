New Healthcare market report from Euromonitor International: "Analgesics in Dominican Republic"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- The double down-trading triggered by the economic slowdown visibly affected analgesics, the second largest category in consumer health (very close to the largest, cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies). Consumers down traded to formal generics, which were the only share winners (one percentage point up) and to informal products (not tracked by EMI). That translated into a decline in the constant value growth rate from 4% in 2012 to 3% in 2013. The slowdown due to the increase in informal...
Euromonitor International's Analgesics in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Systemic Analgesics, Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Analgesics market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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