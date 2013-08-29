"Analgesics in Romania" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Healthcare market report from Euromonitor International: "Analgesics in Romania"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- The category is strongly represented in the OTC category and self-medication trends play an important role in consumption. Consumers continued to ask for the generic name rather than for a brand or a manufacturer. (There are numerous types of acetaminophen-based pills, but consumers ask for "Paracetamol" and purchase what the pharmacists recommend, depending on the price.) Branding was more important for imported products, such as combination products and ibuprofen, in which consumers do have...
Euromonitor International's Analgesics in Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Systemic Analgesics, Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Analgesics market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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