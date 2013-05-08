Are at Home Workouts Just as Effective as Gym Workouts

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- If at home workouts are proving to be better than gym workouts then should the gyms be worried about losing a lot of their business. According to owner Mike Whiteley of Pro Trainer Live a boutique fitness facility here in Toronto, at home workouts are becoming more and more popular among people such as, stay at home moms and even business executives who want to catch a quick workout after work, in the comfort of their own homes.



With internet technology at its core, Pro Trainer Live allows all members to receive a great workout from a nationally accredited personal trainer without leaving their homes. This is a revolutionary idea in which physical fitness can be achieved with the use of a computer and internet connection. But is it really possible to do this without the motivation of a real live personal trainer beside you? The answer according to Mr. Whiteley is "yes". "Just look at the personal success stories that are show cased every day on my website! We deliver results, we give you the knowledge and support you need to develop the body you want on demand!"



There is a cost factor involved in getting the help of a personal trainer can get pricy, but having a personal trainer in your living room via means of your computer, just eliminated that expensive cost. For a staggeringly low monthly fee you get your own personal trainer to answer all your fitness and nutrition related questions and join him live for a workout. It's like having a fitness class in your own home but without having to lose the time it takes to go to the gym.



Pro Trainer Live is a revolutionary concept from the brainchild of Mike Whiteley who is the own and operator of this fantastic at home workouts fitness model, which seems to be taking well with people who need the help of a personal trainer but either cannot afford it or just don't have the time to go to a gym.



Source: ProTrainerLive.com

Phone: 416.890.4168

City/Town: Richmond Hill

State/Province: Ontario

Country: Canada