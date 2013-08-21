Are We Living in the Ere of Misdiagnosed Kids? New York Author Challenges the Status Quo on Labeling

Halifax, Nova Scotia -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- With a new school year upon us, and the renewed optimism of parents, teachers and students alike, there is one old certainty which remains: An entirely new set of children will be misdiagnosed for a multitude of avoidable reasons. It can amount to the difference between the life and death of a child’s long-term potential. Given such slim margins of error, it is vital that parents and educators do all they can to safeguard the fates of our children.



MUGAMORE: Succeeding without Labels – Lessons for Educators challenges today’s conventional wisdom of labeling every adverse behavior as a disability by sharing the public school journeys of two children from different generations. This book spotlights the patience shown to the one who succeeded, and the rush to judgment shown to the one who struggled.



Research on common labels such as ADD and ADHD are shared along with current topics; bullying, corporal punishment, etc. One editor stated to the author, “I really enjoyed your writing style and the way you made your points.”



About the Author: Dr. Jonathan T. Jefferson

Dr. Jonathan T. Jefferson is a school district administrator in Long Island, New York, a mentor to young adults, and an avid outdoorsman. With more than 20 years of experience working with school-aged children, and trained as a therapeutic foster/adoptive parent, he has devoted his knowledge and strategies to assisting teachers and parents with today’s youth.



Visit http://www.friesenpress.com/bookstore to learn more about this book.