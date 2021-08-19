Asia Pacific Is Projected to Account for the Fastest-Growing in Food Traceability Market by 2025

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2021 -- The global food traceability market size is estimated to be valued at USD 16.8 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 26.1 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. The demand for food traceability is increasing significantly, as increase in the concern about safe food due to COVID-19 in recent times. Also, the consumers are being more and more conscious about safety of the products that reach them.



Asia Pacific is projected to account for the fastest-growing market during the forecast period



Due to the high population in the region and the high purchasing capacity, consumers are looking for high quality of safe food to consume. The shift in the consumption habits of the population due to an increase in the awareness regarding healthy food and beverages is also increasing the demand for food traceability services. The millennial population is increasing the demand for clean and safe food & beverages, which is again a driving factor for the food traceability market.



Countries such as India and China are dominating the market in the region.



In India, the FSSAI operates to safeguard the quality of food consumed and exported across the world. It regulates, frames, and supervises the supply chain of food safety and quality testing. It manages the food laws and has simplified the process of food safety and quality testing so that these can be easily implemented. In India, food safety is a collective effort taken by expert bodies such as the MPEDA, Spices Board, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), and EIA.



Food safety assurance systems in China are still at an early stage of development, but significant steps have been taken to improve the safety and quality standards of food. Food safety regulations in China have continued to develop to control food contamination incidences and to improve food quality, safety, and hygiene practices adopted at the manufacturing and subsequent stages in the food supply chain. This is projected to have a positive impact on the growth of the food traceability market.



The increase in the developed economy and per capita income has enabled the consumers to invest in more health and health related services, in South American region. This is one of the major drivers for food traceability in the region. Apart from that, the millennial consumers are more health conscious and aware, this is also thriving the market in the region.



Key Market Players are C.H. Robinson (US) ,Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc (US), OPTEL GROUP (Canada), Cognex (US) , Honeywell International Inc. (US), SGS SA (Switzerland), Zebra Technologies (US), Bar Code Integrators (US), Carlisle (US), Merit-Trax (Canada), FoodLogiq (US), Safe Traces (US), Food Forensics (UK), Bext360 (US), rfxcel (US), Covectra (US), SMAG (France), TE-Food (Germany), Mass Group (US), Source Trace (US), Trace One (US), Crest Solutions (Ireland), Traceall Global (UK), and VeeMee (Croatia).



