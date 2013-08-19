Asian Speciality Drinks in Japan - New Market Study Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Asian Speciality Drinks in Japan" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Total volume sales of Asian speciality drinks increased by 2% in 2012, mainly because of the growth of the dominant Asian still RTD tea category. In 2012, Asian still RTD tea, accounting for a 92% share of total volume sales in Asian speciality drinks, registered growth of 1%, mainly because consumers migrated from hot tea due to their preference for more convenient options. Although total volume sales declined in 2011 due to safety concerns after the radiation leak from the Fukushima nuclear...
Euromonitor International's Asian Speciality Drinks in Japan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Asian Juice Drinks, Asian Still RTD Tea, Cereal/Pulse-based Drinks, Other Asian Speciality Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Asian Speciality Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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