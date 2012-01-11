Aspiring Engineers Learn the Benefits of Online Degrees from EngineeringDegreeGuides.org

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2012 -- According to a survey conducted by the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE), engineering dominated the list of top-paid majors for the Class of 2011. In fact, engineering majors accounted for seven of the top 10 spots.



With that in mind, it is no wonder the number of engineering students has increased over the past decade. And now, many major universities have made it simpler for aspiring engineers to reach their goals by offering online engineering degrees.



In addition to a host of other benefits, being able to obtain a degree online gives people the opportunity to choose from any of the top engineering schools in the nation, rather than being limited to those within their city or state limits.



With the variety of engineering specialties and schools now offering online engineering degrees, choosing a focus and what school to attend can be an arduous task.



EngineeringDegreeGuides.org offers prospective students a wealth of information, listings and reviews of the top-tier accredited online engineering degree programs. Aspiring engineers can learn a variety of facts, including how much they can expect to make when they graduate, the difference between the engineering specialties, the program lengths, the admissions requirements, and the important things to take into account when choosing from the top engineering schools.



According to EngineeringDegreeGuides.org, there are several benefits to obtaining an online engineering degree.



“Online education has become increasingly fashionable in recent years for quite a lot of reasons, together with its convenience, its cost-effectiveness and its basic practicality. And online engineering degrees aren’t any exception,” states EngineeringDegreeGuides.org. “Particularly, working adults who wish to build their engineering expertise and credentials can look to an online education in engineering as a way for reaching their academic goals without sacrificing commitments to work or family.”



The site helps prospective students understand the five largest engineering areas, which include chemical engineering, civil engineering, electrical engineering, industrial engineering and mechanical engineering.



It also identifies and describes the four main types of online degrees, including a Bachelor of Engineering Degrees, a Masters in Engineering Management, a Masters in Civil Engineering and a Masters in Mechanical Engineering.



It is incredibly important to understand the differences in each engineering specialization and the potential career paths associated with them. A firm grasp on these variations will help someone choose the best-suited top engineering school.



