Assessing the Payment Landscape in the Developed Markets - New Market Report Now Available

Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2012 -- While a vast amount of the expected payment growth lies in emerging markets, the potential of developed markets should not be overlooked. The more developed regions of North America and Western Europe accounted for 62% of the total US$11.6 trillion in card payment volume in 2011. Moreover, the developed markets continue to exhibit substantial payment growth. Both the developed and emerging markets each contributed roughly US$2.0 trillion to the absolute card payment volume over 2006-2011.
Euromonitor International's Assessing the Payment Landscape in the Developed Markets global briefing offers insight into the size and shape of the Consumer Finance market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts provide an invaluable perspective onmarket evolution and the criteria for success. The briefing leverages Euromonitor International's 360-degree coverage of the global payments' landscape including insight on consumer debt.
Product coverage: Consumer Lending, Financial Cards and Payments.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
