Assessment of the Indian Tea Market 2014: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on "Research Report On Assessment Of The Indian Tea Market" 2014



India is globally the second largest tea producer and consumer. The current tea market size in India is approximately INR 15000 crore and the industry derives its importance by virtue of being one of the major foreign exchange earners. The fact that India is a 100% tea-penetrated country and tea drinking is ingrained in the culture poses consistent opportunity to players.



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While black tea still dominates the market, green tea and other flavoured variants are fast gaining popularity in the market. The green tea market has been witnessing 50% year on year growth in the past couple of years and the market is currently estimated at INR 150 crores. The overall flavours market in India rests at a little above INR 1300 crore.



Why should the report be purchased?



The report ‘’ Assessment of the Indian Tea Market 2014” highlights key drivers of and trends emerging in the Indian Tea Market. Initiatives and performance of key players including Hindustan Unilever, Associated British Foods, Tata Global Beverages and Wagh Bakri tea Group has been presented. The current market scenario and future prospects of the sector has also been examined. The report contains latest industry leaders verbatim



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Research methodology and delivery time



Smart Research Insights has conducted in depth secondary research to arrive at key insights. Data collected from key public industry sources and publications has been scanned and analyzed impartially to present a clear picture of the industry. All recent developments which impact the sector dynamics have been captured and used to support the research hypothesis.



The report is available as single-site single-user license. The delivery time for the electronic version of the report is 5 business days as each copy undergoes thorough quality check and is updated with the most recent information available. The dispatch time for hard copies is approximately 8 business days, as each hard copy is custom printed for the client.



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Table of Content



1. Overview of Indian Tea Market

1.1 Types of tea by origin

1.2 Types of tea by variants



2. Market Statistics & Performance



3. Trends & Drivers



4. Industry Challenges



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Hindustan Unilever

5.2 Associated British Foods

5.3 Tata Global Beverages

5.4 Wagh Bakri Tea Group



6. Essentials of brand building in the category



7. Future Outlook



8. Research Methodology



9. About Smart Research Insights



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