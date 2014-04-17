Atlas Extends 5 Year Warranty on Premium Home Remodeling & Restoration Services

Dayton, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Great news for the Dayton folks in search of a well-guaranteed home improvement aide, major Ohio remodeling company Atlas has declared to extend a 5 years warranty assurance on premium remodeling and restoration services.



Operating for more than 2 decades now, Atlas is a seasoned name across Ohio building remodeling and restoration scene. The company caters all across Dayton & surrounding Ohio regions.



“Whenever you are on the lookout of credible restoration remodeling assistance, look no further than us. We care for our clients and whilst the regular remodeling firms stop with 1 year of warranty, we are caring enough to forward a grand 5 years of labor warranty”, remarked a senior official from Atlas. “We believe in the philosophy of CARES- Communication, Assurance, Response, Empathy & Service. Every project we undertake receives the most premium craftsmanship, regardless of the project complexity & size,” added the senior official.



The company is a fully licensed, bonded and insured firm with certifications and affiliations from major industry associations. While approached on the services, the Atlas manager informed help in both residential and commercial remodeling. The company is flexible in helping out with any sort of customized home renovation service, like kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, basement remodeling and room addition.



Speaking about their restoration services, the Atlas crew reported of their huge experience in restoring homes from fire damage, smoke damage, storm damage and water damage issues. The company counts on cutting-edge ultrasonic content cleaning as a part of their home restoration assistance.



“You can even expect us in times of emergency restoration help for any disaster, be it a flood or lightning or fire accident. We understand that emergencies do not consider normal office hours and hence we are open 24/7 to support you duly with expert emergency help”, smiled the Atlas media personnel.



About Atlas Restoration & Remodeling

Atlas Restoration & Remodeling is a leading home renovation company in Dayton offering premium assistance in emergency residential restoration, home remodeling & commercial remodeling with 5 years warranty. For more details, go to http://atlasohio.com