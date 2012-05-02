Fast Market Research recommends "Au Lait! Global Market Performance and Prospects for Drinking Milk Products" from Euromonitor International, now available
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2012 -- Despite its maturity, the global market for drinking milk products continued to grow in both retail volume and value in 2011. Consumption increased in emerging markets, supporting global volumes, as wealthier consumers switched from unprocessed to processed formats. Meanwhile, stronger real terms retail value growth stemmed from a mix of higher input costs and sustained consumer demand for added value. Looking ahead, a continued focus on innovation should bolster retail values and margins.
Euromonitor International's Au Lait! Global Market Performance and Prospects for Drinking Milk Products global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Packaged Food market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends and identifies the leading companies and brands. It also offers strategic analysis on driving packaged food industry trends like health and wellness, premiumisation, convenience and value-for-money and how those trends influence factors like new product developments, packaging innovations, retail distribution and retail pricing both historically and into the future.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Baby Food, Bakery, Canned/Preserved Food, Chilled Processed Food, Confectionery, Dairy, Dried Processed Food, Frozen Processed Food, Ice Cream, Impulse and Indulgence Products, Meal Replacement, Meal Solutions, Noodles, Nutrition/Staples, Oils and Fats, Pasta, Ready Meals, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Snack Bars, Soup, Spreads, Sweet and Savoury Snacks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Dairy Products in Morocco
- Drinking Milk Products in Romania
- Packaged Food in Uruguay
- Drinking Milk Products in Algeria
- Packaged Food in Nigeria
- Dairy Products - Algeria
- Drinking Milk Products in Chile
- Packaged Food in Kazakhstan
- Dairy Products in Japan
- Drinking Milk Products in Morocco