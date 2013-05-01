Author of Definitive Media Book Claims Billions Are Wasted in Inefficient Media Buys Due to Ignorance of Many Advertising Media Decision Makers

Auburn Hills, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- While hundreds of advertising and media books exist, few if any place their focus on marketing driven, integrated, and cost effective media planning and buying. Most are stuck in the past with trends and practices that were last year’s digital t-shirt. However, Media professional and academic, Ronald Geskey, gives the subject the attention it deserves and has garnered a solid reputation for his invaluable wisdom. With his first book heralded as the most complete, up to date and accessible media book available – it’s second edition update is bringing students and media professionals up to speed with recent changes in trends, cultures and practices.



Media Planning & Buying in the 21st Century: Second Edition’ helps readers stay one step ahead of the media revolution and prepared for a fruitful media career.



Synopsis:



Want a job in advertising? Well, the marketing and media revolution continues unabated! Advertising media planning also continues in its transition to integrated marketing communications.



Media Planning & Buying in the 21st Century is the most comprehensive, up to date, and easy to read media book available.



Introducing the Second Edition (January 2013) of Media Planning & Buying in the 21st Century! Written for college students and early career professionals, the book is a how to media planning & buying textbook and reference.



The second edition is updated with new industry trends for marketing and markets, traditional and digital media, including internet marketing, social media and a whole new chapter on Media Sales, a major source of ad jobs.



As the author explains, his book keeps media planners focused on marketing the important issues, while preparing them for evolution and constant change.



“Many media planners are losing their marketing perspective, focusing instead on technologically cool tactics in digital media. This trend needs to be reversed. It may be 2013, but how effectively are we dealing with the media revolution?” asks Geskey.



Continuing, “My book gives professionals the flexibility to emphasize the content that THEY judge to be most important for their students—whether all material or emphasizing planning, buying, selling, or new media. Instructors can also supplement the text with to learn by doing workbook and a media reference which includes real world media costs.”



New additions to the book cover topics ranging from changing markets and the increasing control consumers have over media to a study of the decline of newspapers and clients’ increasing tendency to hold agencies accountable for results and positive ROI.



Since its release, the book has attracted a string of rave reviews.



“This book is a definite must have for anyone who is in the media or advertising industry, or for anyone planning on getting there. Personally as an entrepreneur, this book is invaluable,” says “Justin T”.



Another reader, “GiGI”, was equally as impressed. They said, “This is a wholly refreshing concept for today's fast paced Tech world and new mobile media communication. Previous materials have focused mostly on planning. I love that this book also provides a media buying perspective!”



To learn more about the book’s updated information and to purchase a copy, visit: http://amzn.to/ZEut7f



About the Author: Ronald D. Geskey

Ronald D. Geskey, Sr. has over 30 years of experience as both a media director and account director/group management director. In the advertising agency world, Ron worked for Leo Burnett/Chicago, D'Arcy, Campbell Ewald/Detroit, and General Motors R*Works, a promotions and events company that Ron co-founded to work with all General Motors brands.



Ron has a master’s degree in communication/marketing emphasis from Southern Illinois University, half of his doctoral work from Texas Tech, and has attended executive programs at Wharton School of Business, Northwestern,Michigan State University, and Lintas University (integrated marketing communications).



Mr. Geskey is currently the CEO of 2020:Marketing Communications LLC, a publishing and consulting firm.