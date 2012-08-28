Oakland, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2012 -- Glass Masters Auto Glass Specialists are giving Huntsville area drivers an added incentive to see their already low car window replacement prices first hand. Glass Masters offers significant values on auto glass repair, replacement and installation. Now they’ve added an extra reason for motorists to stop by and see for themselves.



Glass Masters has been Huntsville’s premier auto glass specialists for years. Conveniently located at 2807 University Drive, Huntsville, AL, their auto glass shop offers numerous services as extremely low prices compared to the competition. With specials on windshield and window repair and replacement, windshield wiper replacement and an extremely low 50% discount on new windshields, Glass Masters is well known for specials and giveaways. This newest giveaway is a serious value for returning customers and new customers alike.



Right now customers getting any auto glass service done at Glass Masters can mention this giveaway and get a free $25.00 gift card from Restaurant.com. This card can be redeemed through Restaurant.com at a wide variety of their participating Huntsville area restaurants. This is a great chance for motorists who have not used Glass Masters outstanding services, and returning customers who know about the value Glass Masters offers all drivers. To learn more about Glass Masters outstanding values, click here http://autoglass4u.com/AutoGlassHuntsvilleAL.html.



“Glass Masters came and did a new window installation on the side of the highway when a rock smashed my windshield and forced me off the road. The next time I had a crack I brought it to their shop and they have me on my way in under an hour. You have to love Glass Masters and their cheap car window replacement prices and outstanding service.”-Bill Weber