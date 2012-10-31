AEDs Today Announces the Philips HeartStart FRx

Littleton, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2012 -- AEDs Today is pleased to announce the recent video launch featuring the Philips HeartStart FRx AED. One of AEDs Today's most popular automated external defibrillators, the Philips HeartStart FRx is a medical device manufactured by Philips Healthcare that enables responders to provide defibrillation to sufferers of sudden cardiac arrest.



- "We wanted to create a video that not only enabled our customers to familiarize themselves with the Philips HeartStart FRx AED in their AED research," said Wayne Roberts, founder of AEDs Today, "but also a tool that could be used to train individuals and teams utilizing the Philips FRx."



- An automated external defibrillator, or AED, is a medical device that provides defibrillation for suffers of sudden cardiac arrest. The number one cause of death in the United States, taking the life of one person every two minutes and with a fatality rate of 92%, sudden cardiac arrest is an electrical problem of the heart that can strike at any time. AED access is critical for the survival of sudden cardiac arrest, as defibrillation within ten minutes is required to revive the patient's heart.



- Philips Healthcare's popular and industry-leading HeartStart AEDs features the Philips FRx, Philips OnSite, and the Philips HeartStart FR3. The Philips HeartStart FRx, popular among first responders and individuals that use their AED on either a regular or semi-regular basis, includes advanced features that might not otherwise be found in an AED meant for lay responders.



- "We hope that the Philips HeartStart FRx demonstration video not only helps individuals realize how easy an AED is to use," said Roberts, "but might also help to one day save a life by increasing AED awareness."



For more information on AEDs Today and/or to view the demonstration video, please visit http://www.aedstoday.com/Philips-HeartStart-FRx-AED_p_44.htm.



