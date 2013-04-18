Autumn Meadow Trading Company Launches 2013 Soy Lotion Candle Line

Toms River, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- Autumn Meadow Trading LLC has just announced their line of soy lotion candles for 2013. With new scents like Coconut, Sea Breeze, and Citronella, candle lovers are bound to adore this new line.



Autumn Meadow Trading Company’s soy lotion candles are made with 100% natural soy wax, jojoba oil, and skin safe fragrance oil in a half coconut shell. These soy lotion candles are designed to soften skin, hands, elbows, and heels - they can even serve as a massage lotion.



Autumn Meadow Trading Company’s soy lotion candles are warm, relaxing, and they leave skin feeling saturated and moisturized. Candle lovers can choose from these in either scented or unscented candles, with the full line of scent varieties for this summer. Soy candles are a great treat for anyone who loves candles and eco-friendly products.



Summer Lotion Candle Fragrances - Six fragrances inspired by summer’s beauty. Price: $7.99 MSRP



Pure - Contains no scent and no color. It is as pure as you can get.



Green Clover & Aloe - A mixture of sweet aloe and summer garden cloves.



Lemon Grass - A lemony zest combined with fresh summer grass.



Coconut - A beautiful blend of nutty sweetness and coconut milk.



Sea Breeze - A blend of tropical notes with a hint of sea salt.



Pina Colada - The light scent of citronella to keep bugs at bay.



For those that are unfamiliar with soy lotion candles, they are rather easy to use. All the user must do is light the candle in order to allow a wax pool to form. When enough liquid wax has accumulated, the wax can be directly poured onto the skin and then rubbed in like a normal lotion.



