Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- AFH tissue and hygiene achieved a good performance in South Africa in 2013. Most of its growth was due to increasing governmental spending on hospitals/healthcare. AFH incontinence registered the highest value growth in 2013 thanks to the slow but growing decline of social taboos, encouraging people to look for treatments. Lower purchasing power and widespread poverty led consumers to seek treatment from hospitals/healthcare.
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape is dominated by international and domestic key players in South Africa. Kimberly-Clark leads the industry with a total value share of 23%. Despite high pricing, the company offers a wide range of products. Its leadership is based on having a strong asset in terms of provision of AFH tissue to multinational businesses and private hospitals/healthcare in South Africa. Kimberly-Clarke is therefore ranked first within AFH tissue and hygiene in 2013.
Industry Prospects
Overall AFH tissue and hygiene should grow at a slower pace than it did over the review period, hence a predicted CAGR of 5% over the forecast period. AFH hygiene should drive the overall performance of AFH tissue and hygiene thanks to growing consumer demand for AFH incontinence in hospitals/healthcare. Conversely, AFH tissue should register lower value growth due to lower purchasing power impacting businesses and horeca outlets, negatively.
