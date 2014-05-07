New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Baked Goods in Kenya"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Kenya is experiencing a revolution in which supermarkets like Uchumi, Nakumatt, Tuskys and Naivas are baking goods to fiercely compete with the leading traditional bakers. For example, people are now more likely to go Tuskys for their bread as it is freshly baked. The trend was started by Uchumi supermarkets and is now led by Tuskys with branches all over the country.
Euromonitor International's Baked Goods in Kenya report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Bread, Cakes, Pastries.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Baked Goods market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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