Baked Goods in the United Kingdom - New Study Released

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- In 2012, the baked goods category saw a fall in volume sales and only a slight increase in value following the continued use of price cutting and discounting by the leading retailers in an attempt to boost flagging sales. Bread particularly has been suffering falls, attributed to macroeconomic factors, chiefly the economic downturn that has resulted in increased unemployment and declines in consumption. This has combined with global inflation to push down incomes while prices have risen,...
Euromonitor International's Baked Goods in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Bread, Cakes, Pastries.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
