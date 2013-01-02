Banners Give Support During Times of Distress, Virginia Tech Hangs Banner in Support of Newtown Community

Huntington Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2013 -- Virginia Tech has reached out to the community of Newtown, with a mutual understanding of what it's like to go through a tragedy such as the recent shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary. In remembrance of the fallen victims and in support of the town Virginia Tech organized a banner signing where the students could write words of support. The signing started at 5pm on Saturday the 15th.



Brandon Hart, a Virginia Tech freshman originally from Newtown, Connecticut spoke out about the tragedy in his hometown. Brandon said, "Utter disbelief, my town is a small town. It's quiet. It's quaint and I couldn't believe it was my town. Thankfully my family is ok but I do have a friend whose, 6- year-old brother, unfortunately died in the tragedy." It is a concern of Brandon that now Newtown, Connecticut will forever be remembered as the town that suffered a mass shooting attack on its children.



Banners can be a great way to display the announcement of an event, special occasion or the memory of a lost loved one. Virginia Tech students and faculty have taken careful precautions to show support and understanding for Newtown, Connecticut in the best way they know how.