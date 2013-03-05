Dry-X Basement Waterproofing Offers a Free Inspection Services to Customers

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- Customers have to fill up and submit a form online to get the free inspection service provided by the company. It does a comprehensive inspection of basement and crawl-space, inside and out and is equipped to provide a variety of basement waterproofing solutions.



Basement waterproofing is the most effective way of channeling water from outside, preventing leaks in the basement walls and flooring. The basement waterproofing company in NJ employs skilled and experienced staff to provide the best services to customers. The team of experts gives a fair and honest estimate as well as gives immediate results and improves the value, safety and quality of a home.



Apart from offering basement waterproofing services, the company also offers mold remediation services to customers. The company is well-known for offering experienced and skilled mold remediation services to customers. With a background in both basement waterproofing and flooded basement repair, the company has a comprehensive understanding of the problem and thus offers the most customized solutions as per the client's requirements.



Established in 2003, the company is now a top waterproofing company in Connecticut and New York. Founded in Danbury, CT, its continued growth has allowed it to provide its services throughout Connecticut and New York.



The company has a list of satisfied customers and A+ BBB business ratings. The company can provide financing options for the convenience of the customers. The company's highly regarded reputation can be attributed to its extensive experience, rapid response time and thorough attention to detail all backed by a lifetime warranty.



About DRY X waterproofing

DRY X waterproofing is a family owned and operated business established in 2003 and is now a top Connecticut and New York waterproofing company that is committed to excellent customer service and care. From their foundation consultants, to office staff, and installation crews provides insightful, educated, and honest information on the problem and solutions.



For further information visit http://dxbasementwaterproofing.com



Contact Address:

28 Hilltop Cir Fishkill,

NY 12524

914 827-5804