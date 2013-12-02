Be Packs Looks to Raise $15,000 via Indiegogo for the Underprivileged Children in Zambia

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Be Packs is a small company of passionate people and through the sale of their bags they are helping to sponsor children in Zambia with an education, a daily meal, and a school uniform. Through this Indiegogo Campaign, they are trying to raise $15,000 to make an even larger impact. They are building a new website, designing a new logo, planning on working with a stellar PR firm, and have a number of cool initiatives that will help them make a difference.



$15,000 is required to help pay for the new initiatives that will take Be Packs to the next level and support even more children. They are a small company, and are using this campaign to optimize their potential. With a new website, a new logo, and a reputable PR Team on board, they will increase their ability to make a difference in the lives of these children.



This campaign is not only extremely valuable for Be Packs, the contributors, and for the children of Zambia, but literally for generations to come.



This campaign will receive all funds raised even if it does not reach its goal. Funding duration: November 21, 2013 - December 23, 2013 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/18IJqKC