Beauty and Personal Care in Greece - New Market Research Report

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Beauty and Personal Care in Greece"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2012 -- The dramatic economic situation facing Greece further deteriorated in 2011, with consumers witnessing their incomes shrink on a daily basis. Rising unemployment rates, consecutive tax and austerity measures, all linked to the country's desperate need to secure new loans, have created an asphyxiating context for the beauty and personal care market, as has been the case for so many other consumer markets. Greeks are cutting back on anything that is considered of secondary importance, leaving...
Euromonitor International's Beauty and Personal Care in Greece report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Cosmetics, Men's Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Cosmetics, Sets/Kits, Skin Care, Sun Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Beauty and Personal Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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