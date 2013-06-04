Beauty and Personal Care in Saudi Arabia - New Study Released

Fast Market Research recommends "Beauty and Personal Care in Saudi Arabia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- There was a strong performance for beauty and personal care in Saudi Arabia during the review period as a whole. This was linked to a number of factors, including strong development in the country's retail landscape during the review period. With the opening of many shopping malls, shopping became an increasingly popular leisure pursuit for consumers. Sales also benefited from a rise in tourist numbers, with many tourists buying gifts in Saudi Arabia for their friends or families at home.
Euromonitor International's Beauty and Personal Care in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Cosmetics, Men's Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Cosmetics, Sets/Kits, Skin Care, Sun Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Beauty and Personal Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Beauty and Personal Care in South Korea
- Beauty and Personal Care in Spain
- Beauty and Personal Care in Japan
- Beauty and Personal Care in Denmark
- Beauty and Personal Care in Vietnam
- Beauty and Personal Care in Venezuela
- Beauty and Personal Care in South Africa
- Beauty and Personal Care in Morocco
- Female Personal Care Regimes in Brazil
- Beauty and Personal Care in Portugal