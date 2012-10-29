Beauty and Personal Care in Venezuela - New Market Research Report

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2012 -- Beauty and personal care registered strong but slower current value growth in 2011. In constant terms, sales decreased. This was mostly due to low consumer disposable income and a lack of innovation in all product categories. Although the overall economy registered positive GDP growth of 3% in 2011, the increase was not sufficient to compensate for the deterioration in the purchasing power of most Venezuelan households in 2009 and 2010. As a result, consumers remained cautious about the...
Euromonitor International's Beauty and Personal Care in Venezuela report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Cosmetics, Men's Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Cosmetics, Sets/Kits, Skin Care, Sun Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Beauty and Personal Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Beauty and Personal Care in Spain
- Female Personal Care Regimes in Brazil
- Beauty and Personal Care in Guatemala
- Beauty and Personal Care in Nigeria
- Beauty and Personal Care Packaging in Brazil
- Skin Care in the US
- Skin Care in India
- Beauty and Personal Care Packaging in Mexico
- Personal Care in the G20 to 2015: Market Guide
- Personal Care in Europe to 2015: Market Guide