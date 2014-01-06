"Beer: A New Dawn Brewing" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Beverages market report from Euromonitor International: "Beer: A New Dawn Brewing"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- Global beer is going through a transformational period. Key categories are adapting to respond to maturity barriers, macroeconomic headwinds, the craft segment's irreverent and seismic rise and the loss of share of throat to spirits and wine. As emerging markets are proving to be as profitable as they are volatile and mainstream brands' dominance is put into question, pockets of value growth are difficult to locate, but are more important than ever.
Euromonitor International's Beer: A New Dawn Brewing global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Alcoholic Drinks market in both the off-trade and the on-trade, it highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands by total volume, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs/High-Strength Premixes, Spirits, Wine.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Alcoholic Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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