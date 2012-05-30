"Beer in Greece" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Beverages research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2012 -- Although the economic crisis certainly took its toll on beer, this was amongst the least affected categories, benefiting from consumers trading down from spirits both in the off and on-trade channels. Tax hikes did not have such a big impact on retail prices due to the low alcohol content, and all players utilised extensive promotions in supermarkets in order to maintain sales, which made beer the most affordable alcoholic beverage.
Euromonitor International's Beer in Greece report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2007-2011), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Dark Beer, Lager, Lager by Origin, Low/Non- Alcohol Beer, Stout.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
