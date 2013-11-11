Beer in South Korea - New Study Released

New Beverages market report from Euromonitor International: "Beer in South Korea"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- In 2012, sales volume of beer increased, as the sales volume grew in both off-trade and on-trade channels. With Korean consumers' growing preference for alcoholic drinks with lower alcohol content, demand for beer continued to rise. In addition, available beer products in the local market have been significantly diversified in recent years with the continued introduction of various imported beer products. Although domestic lager still accounts for a dominant share of total beer sales volume,...
Euromonitor International's Beer in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Dark Beer, Lager, Lager by Origin, Low/Non- Alcohol Beer, Stout.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Beer market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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