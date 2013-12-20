Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- Undoubtedly, the biggest competitive threat to beer brands is the likelihood that drinkers will opt for wine or spirits instead of beer. This presents beer brands with a challenge to attract drinkers who may otherwise select a different type of alcohol. Doing so will, in part, entail taking a few pages from wine and liquor marketers to better appeal to the most likely wine and spirit drinkers: younger consumers.



View Full Report With Complete TOC at http://www.researchmoz.us/beer-us-december-2013-report.html



Table of Content



Scope and Themes



What you need to know

Definition

Data sources

Sales data

Consumer survey data

Abbreviations and terms

Abbreviations



Executive Summary



A flat market in search of fizz

Figure 1: Total US dollar sales and fan chart forecast of beer, at current prices, 2008-18

Figure 2: Total US unit sales and fan chart forecast of beer, in millions of 2.25-gallon cases, at current prices, 2008-18

Demographics drive sales

Domestic volume sales far outweigh imported volume sales

Off-premise accounts for 76% of volume sales

Key players

The consumer

Respondents more likely to report drinking wine or spirits than beer

Figure 3: Any consumption, alcoholic beverages, September 2013

Consumers looking for mid-tier prices, light beer, standard alcohol content

Figure 4: Attributes influencing beer choices, September 2013

Respondents are very likely to drink different alcoholic drinks on different occasions

Figure 5: Agreement with attitudes and behaviors toward beer, hard cider, and malt liquor, September 2013

What we think



Browse Other Reports By Mintel at http://www.researchmoz.us/publisher/mintel-82.html



Issues and Insights



Can beer brands win over young drinkers opting for wine and liquor?

The issues

Insights: Take marketing cues from the competition

How can premium brands capture the momentum of craft brands?

Issues

Insights: Go with small-batch, special occasions and new flavors

Is the craft beer segment a bubble headed for a pop?

Issues

Insights: Focus on quality, a shake-out is coming



Trend Applications



Trend: Many Mes

Trend: Prove It

Mintel Futures: Human



Market Size and Forecast



Key points

Small gains in 2012 and 2013 after declines between 2008 and 2011

Volume sales forecast to grow slowly into 2018

Volume sales and forecast of beer

Figure 6: Total US volume sales and forecast of beer, 2008-18

Sales and forecast of beer

Figure 7: Total US sales and forecast of beer, at current prices, 2008-18

Figure 8: Total US sales and forecast of beer, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2008-18

Fan chart forecast

Figure 9: Total US unit sales and fan chart forecast of beer, in millions of 2.25-gallon cases, at current prices, 2008-18

Figure 10: Total US dollar sales and fan chart forecast of beer, at current prices, 2008-18



Related Reports -



Craft Beer Market in the US 2012-2016



Craft Beer market in the US (http://www.researchmoz.us/craft-beer-market-in-the-us-2012-2016-report.html) to grow at a CAGR of 17.46 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the changing consumer taste and preference for craft beer. The Craft Beer market in the US has also been witnessing an increase in canned craft beer production. However, lack of awareness about craft beer among consumers could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Website@ http://www.researchmoz.us/

Email: sales@researchmoz.us



Browse Blog - http://latestmarketstudy.blogspot.com/