Belgian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice to 2016 - New Market Report Now Available

New Food market report from Canadean: "Belgian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice to 2016"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/07/2012 -- "Belgian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice to 2016" provides a top-level overview and detailed market, channel, and company-specific insights into the operating environment for foodservice companies. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Belgian foodservice value chain and for new companies considering entering the market.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report is the result of Canadean's extensive market and company research covering the Belgian foodservice industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast foodservice industry values at channel level, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and Belgium's business environment and landscape. The Belgian foodservice report is a study of the industry in light of the robust economic environment and changing demographics in the country.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The Belgian foodservice market remained insulated from the European recession. The market is expected to grow further between 2012 and 2016, driven by a growing number of households in the country, the rise in the number of women in the workplace, a shift towards fast food from formal meal occasions, and the development of healthier and more nutritious eating habits.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
The advent of the economic crisis in 2008 led to a decline in consumer confidence in Belgium, which led to some reluctance on the part of consumers to spend on foodservices. However, positive growth was recorded in sales in the foodservice industry, which can be attributed to the increase in disposable incomes and the willingness of Belgian consumers to pay a premium for high quality and innovative foodservices during the review period.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
"Belgian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice to 2016" provides a top-level overview and detailed market, channel, and company-specific insights into the operating environment for foodservice companies. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Belgian foodservice value chain, and for new companies considering entering the market.
Key Features and Benefits
This report provides readers with unparalleled levels of detail and insight into the development of the foodservice sector within Belgium.
This report provides readers with in depth data on the valuation and development of both the profit and cost sectors in the Belgian foodservice market.
This report provides details on the number of outlets, transactions, average price, foodservice sales, sales per outlet, and transactions per outlet per week across nearly 50 sub-channels.
This report provides highly granular future forecasts and historic market data to aid market and strategic planning.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Le Pain Quotidien Mc Donald's Belgium Dirk Frimout Centrum NV, Quick Restaurants S.A., Radisson Blu Hotels & Resorts
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Austrian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Austria to 2016
- Hungarian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Hungary to 2016
- Swedish Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice to 2016
- Canadian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Canada to 2016
- France Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in France to 2016
- US Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in the US to 2016
- Ireland Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Ireland to 2016
- Greek Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Greece to 2016
- Italian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice to 2016
- Australia Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Australia to 2016