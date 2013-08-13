Beverages in Consumer Foodservice: The Best Portfolio Wins - New Market Research Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Beverages in Consumer Foodservice: The Best Portfolio Wins" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Beverages have never been a more important part of global foodservice strategy, and for good reason. They are versatile, flexible and profitable, and they appeal to a wide range of potential customers. In 2013, operators have expanded their beverage menus and experimented with fruit- and tea-based drinks, offering consumers the variety they crave in a chained dining experience. The right mix of beverages is now integral to global success, and the optimal portfolio will pay long-term dividends.
Euromonitor International's Beverages in Consumer Foodservice: The Best Portfolio Wins global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Consumer Foodservice market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading operators and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the operating environment - be they economic/lifestyle influences, new foodservice concepts, outlet locations, menu innovation or format development. The entire industry is considered, including both chained and independent operators. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and what is the criteria for success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Consumer Foodservice by Location, Consumer Foodservice by Type.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Foodservice market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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