Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Big Investment Group LLC Featured Stock Alert New World Gold Corporation (PINKSHEETS: NWGC) Gains +519% On Monster Volume. In Four trading days the stock has traded over 2 million dollars in volume and has gained +519%. The stock has broken all major resistance points on the chart and continues to run on strong volume.



New World Gold Corporation (PINKSHEETS: NWGC) Is Truly an undervalued gem based off of the financials. The CEO reported that there is Zero dilution with 70% of the float locked by management. The CEO eluded at significant business updates this week.



New World Gold Corporation (PINKSHEETS: NWGC) has a solid history of producing revenues year over year, and proven or probable reserves of 1,895,000 oz of gold both domestically and internationally; the proven reserves are 695,000 oz and the probable reserves are 1,200,000 oz. The current worth of these proven and probable combined reserves is $2,446,445,000 based on the gold value of $1291.00 per oz as of 5/21/14. Using JUST the proven reserves as a conservative number, 695,000 oz is equal to $897,245,000.



The most recent quarterly also reports $11.6M in assets, and most importantly, gross PROFITS of over $4.9M last year. If that wasn't good enough, the most recent Press Release says that their NET profits for Q1 2014 are 98% higher than in 2013. It's safe to say these people KNOW what they are doing and are doing it well over and over.



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