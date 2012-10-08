Biosimilars Market- Global and China Forecast, Market Share, Size, Growth and Industry Analysis (2010-2017)

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2012 -- Biosimilars or follow-on biologics are copies of biological drugs (biopharmaceuticals). Biosimilars provide significant cost saving to both the users and the industry hence the adoption of these drugs are expected to be higher side. However, the debate on the interest of original biopharmaceutical developer and stability of copied drug has raised controversies across the globe.



Read More: Biosimilars Market



Meanwhile low entry barriers and absence of clear regulatory norms for biological drugs and non-approval of follow-on biologics in the U.S. market; has prompted pharmaceutical companies to turn towards emerging markets such as India and countries in the South-East Asia.



The report contains the global scenario of Biosimilars market discussing detailed overview and market figures. The research report analyses the industry growth rate, industry capacity, and industry structure. The report analyses the historical data and forecasts the Biosimilars market size, production forecasts along with key factors driving and restraining the market.



Browse More Market Reports On Pharmaceutical Market



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. We are privileged with highly experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.



Inquire before Buying OR Buy your copy of this report @:



http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/biosimilars-market.html



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



Contact Us

Sheela AK

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com