Boiler & Heat Exchanger Manufacturing in the US - New Market Report Now Available

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2012 -- Heating up: Improving downstream markets will fuel the industry's recovery
Demand for industry products will be boosted by overall growth in downstream markets like food production, heavy industrial facilities construction and machinery manufacturing. However, manufacturers will be threatened by growing imports, with competition from Asian countries steadily increasing. Additionally, demand for petroleum-related products will likely diminish as a result of growing interest in green technologies.
Industry manufacturers make boilers and heat exchangers. In addition to their manufacturing activities, firms also provide installation services for their products. These products include boilers, which are closed vessels where fluid is heated; heat exchangers, which allow thermal energy to be transferred between fluids while keeping them separate; and radiators, which are simpler heat exchangers.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Chart Industries Inc., Modine Manufacturing Company
