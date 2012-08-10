"Bosch & Siemens Hausgerate Gmbh in Consumer Appliances (World)" - New Market Report

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2012 -- BSH is best known in Western Europe for its Bosch and Siemens brands. While Germany remains its single most important market overall in consumer appliances, in 2011 China emerged as the company's most important market by volume sales for major appliances. The Siemens brand has gone from strength to strength in China and is the leading foreign major appliance brand in the country. While the outlook for Europe as a whole is precarious, BSH has strong opportunities for growth in emerging markets.
Euromonitor International's Bosch & Siemens Hausgerate Gmbh in Consumer Appliances (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Consumer Appliances industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Major Appliances, Small Appliances.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Appliances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Refrigeration Appliances in Germany
- Large Cooking Appliances in Germany
- Home Laundry Appliances in Germany
- Small Cooking Appliances in Germany
- Dishwashers in Germany
- Food Preparation Appliances in Germany
- Small Kitchen Appliances (Non-Cooking) in Germany
- Microwaves in Germany
- Air Treatment Products in Germany
- Vacuum Cleaners in Germany