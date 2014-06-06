Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Breakfast Cereals in Italy", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- The target customers for breakfast cereals are no longer single consumers, but the entire family. This is for two reasons: on the one hand, the recession is forcing families to save money, and given the high unit price of breakfast cereals, families look for a one-size-fits-all product; on the other hand, the convergence towards the same product is made possible by the fact that the previous consumers of children's breakfast cereals are now grown up and looking for an alternative that is as tasty as children's products, thus forcing manufacturers to offer products for adults which are very similar to those for children.
Competitive Landscape
Kellogg Italia is expected to lead breakfast cereals with a 58% value share in Italy in 2013, followed by Nestle Italiana with 22%. Large multinationals thus have the strongest presence in Italy in breakfast cereals, and the leading players enjoy strong distribution in chained and independent retail channels.
Industry Prospects
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In a continuation of the current trend, breakfast cereals is expected to continue its decline in both volume terms and in terms of value sales at constant 2013 prices during the forecast period. Many Italian consumers will further cut back on their consumption of breakfast cereals, shifting to other breakfast options or snacks instead, such as biscuits. This trend will be accelerated by Italy's ageing population, as breakfast cereals are more typically bought by younger consumers or families.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Breakfast Cereals industry in Italy with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Breakfast Cereals industry in Italy, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Breakfast Cereals in Italy market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Breakfast Cereals in Italy?
- What are the major brands in Italy?
- How will increasingly volatile wheat commodity prices impact retail prices and sales performance?
- What are the market opportunities for high fibre products?
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