Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Breakfast Cereals in Japan", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Amid growing awareness of health and wellness among consumers, breakfast cereals continued to grow in 2013 by registering an 8% current value increase. While breakfast cereals had long been perceived as breakfast for children, consumer perception shifted thanks to manufacturers' promotional activities towards the end of the review period. The health benefits of breakfast cereals came to be valued by adult consumers. While consumers increasingly led busier lifestyles, the convenience of...
Euromonitor International's Breakfast Cereals in Japan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Hot Cereals, RTE Cereals.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Breakfast Cereals market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Breakfast Cereals Market in Japan to 2016
- Breakfast Cereals Market in Ukraine: Market Profile to 2017
- Breakfast Cereals Market in Finland: Market Profile to 2017
- Breakfast Cereals Market in the United Arab Emirates: Market Profile to 2017
- Breakfast Cereals Market in Ireland: Market Profile to 2017
- Breakfast Cereals Market in Australia: Market Profile to 2017
- Breakfast Cereals Market in Canada: Market Profile to 2017
- Breakfast Cereals Market in New Zealand: Market Profile to 2017
- Breakfast Cereals Market in Hong Kong: Market Profile to 2017
- Breakfast Cereals Market in Brazil: Market Profile to 2017