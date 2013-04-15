Breakfast Cereals in Japan: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Breakfast Cereals in Japan"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Like many other packaged food categories, breakfast cereals benefited from the trend that saw Japanese consumers stock up on so-called emergency goods in the aftermath of the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami. Consumers saw breakfast cereals as a convenient and practical choice for emergency situations not only due to their long storage lives, but also because they can be stored at room temperature, are ready to eat and rich in nutritional ingredients. In 2012, the trend of stocking up on...
Euromonitor International's Breakfast Cereals in Japan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Hot Cereals, RTE Cereals.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Breakfast Cereals market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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