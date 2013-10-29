Breville BJE200XL and JE98XL Juice Fountain Plus Named Best Kitchen Juicers in October by Articate.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Articate.com recently posted an article on their website that lists the top kitchen juicers in October 2013, and two of Breville's best-selling juicers were named as the two most popular models right now.



According to this article, the Breville BJE200XL is a very popular juicer that really is excellent value for money.



Thanks to its powerful 700-watt, 14,000 RPM motor and its extra-large feeding tube, it can juice up fruit and vegetables without any problems. It is also very easy to clean up afterwards and performs well day after day, making it an ideal choice for the home.



Another recommended model is the Breville JE98XL Juice Fountain Plus, which has an 850-watt motor and two speed settings that come in handy for those items of fruit and vegetables that are a little harder to juice.



This juicer has some nice features as well, as it comes with stainless steel blades, a direct central feed system for maximum juice extraction, a large 1 litre juice jug with froth separator and a large capacity pulp container.



"You can't really go wrong with a Breville juicer because if you read all of the customer reviews for some of their most popular juicers, you will see that the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive on the whole," said an Articate.com spokeswoman.



"Whilst you can pay a lot more money for a top-of-the-range commercial juicer, both of these juicers are more than sufficient for home use as they are powerful, durable, easy to use and easy to clean up afterwards."



Anyone that would like to read more about these two top-rated Breville juicers, and find out which other kitchen juicers are proving popular with customers in October 2013, can do so by visiting:



http://articate.com/2013/10/21/top-kitchen-juicers-in-october-2013/



About Articate.com

Articate.com prides itself on finding the very best products for its readers, and regularly reviews many of the hottest new products that are being released every week.