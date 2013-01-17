Brisbane Termite Services Announces 12 Months Free Service Warranty

Munruben, QLD -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2013 -- Their satisfied customers are protected by the free service warranty if termites return to the served property within 12 months. This warranty is announced taking in account the customer's peace of mind.



The company offers services such as termite inspections, treatments and protection for one's home or building. Treatment of termites is critical once they have been detected in a home or building. The longer they remain untreated, the more damage they will cause to the interior or structural integrity of the home.



A small group of white ants can occupy a home, multiply exponentially extremely quickly. Because it can be difficult to detect termites until they have caused severe problems, termite treatments in Brisbane are often the best course of action to keep a home termite-free. Termite inspections are also great to prevent or minimize the risk of white ants invading one's home.



The annual cost of termite damage to buildings in Australia is not known, but estimates exceed $100million. Whatever the real figures are, termites can cause significant damage with devastating financial and social implications. However, when Brisbane Termite Services is hired for the job, damage and potential risk of reinfestation is reduced significantly.



Brisbane Termite Services recommends that a subterranean termite inspection in Brisbane should be conducted by a qualified, licensed & competent wood inspector, knowledgeable on local building practices, biology & ecology of termites, with sufficient field experience. The eco-friendly termite control system from the company is recommended and certified by a number of agencies.



About Brisbane Termite Services

Brisbane Termite Services is a termite control company in Brisbane area. The company specialises in pest control, termite service, wood destroying organism inspections and other termite protection services. They hold a Qld Building Services Authority Licence in the name of Miramack Pty Ltd QBSA Company Licence No: 1042286 with professional & public liability insurance. Strict adherence to Australian industry standards are observed in all their inspections, recommendations & treatments conducted.



