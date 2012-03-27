Bullies Carpet Cleaning Offers Springtime Special to Denver Area Residents

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2012 -- As anyone with carpeting knows quite well, carpets can get really dirty Add a couple of kids and maybe a pet or two to the household, and carpets can go from dirty to downright disgusting.



While vacuuming helps with basic carpet maintenance, in order to truly get deep down dirt, pet dander and other contaminants out of the fibers requires regular carpet cleaning.



A Denver, Colorado area carpet cleaning company has been getting a lot of attention lately for its outstanding service, friendly staff and reasonable prices that helps keep both carpets and upholstery looking and smelling great.



Bullies Carpet Cleaning works with homeowners, landlords, business owners and anyone else who has a carpet that needs cleaning. The company is a family-owned and locally-operated franchise that works with customers throughout the Denver metropolitan area.



In order to save its customers as much of their hard-earned money as possible, the company regularly features carpet cleaning specials.



Just in time for spring cleaning, the company is featuring a great deal on carpet cleaning service. For just $149.99, clients can have three rooms steam cleaned, along with a fourth bonus room absolutely free. Up to 480 square feet—or about four standard 10 by 12 foot rooms—can be cleaned as part of this special, which also includes pre-treatment, agitate pre-treat, 235 steam extract, and a quick dry time.



“At Bullies Carpet Cleaning we don't skimp on quality or attention to detail. No stone is left unturned, no rug left with a speck of dust,” an article on the company’s website noted, adding that the staff truly understands how important it is for their customers to feel like they have received a complete overhaul of their entire space so that they can breathe more easily.



“There is nothing worse than breathing in stale air or fumes and our staff at Bullies Carpet Cleaning have worked for years developing the right technology to rid you of that ill. So if we don't compromise, why should you? With our services, you absolutely don't need to.”



Using the company’s website to learn more about its services is easy; customers are welcome to log on at any time and browse through the information about topics like pet stain removal, upholstery cleaning and 24-hour flood clean up. Clicking on the “special offers” tab will bring visitors to the latest money-saving specials the company is currently featuring.



About Bullies Carpet Cleaning

Bullies Carpet Cleaning serves customers throughout the entire Denver metropolitan area. Our unique process yields exceptional results and dramatically reduces the typical carpet cleaning dry times. The company’s carpet cleaning experts are certified and licensed so we can tackle your toughest stains and dirt leaving you with clean carpets and upholstery. Bullies Carpet Cleaning is located at 820 S Monaco Pkwy, Suite #211, Denver, CO, 80224. For more information, please email info@bulliescarpetcleaning.com, call 303-667-8234 or visit http://www.bulliescarpetcleaning.com/