Calming and Sleeping in the United Arab Emirates - New Market Study Published

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2013 -- Calming and sleeping faced strengthening competition from Rx medicines towards the end of the review period. Only a handful of brands are available within OTC calming and sleeping, while well-known Rx alternatives such as Xanax and Librax are widely available under-the-counter from chemists/pharmacies. As the country's economic situation improved in 2011, many consumers traded up from OTC to Rx products, viewing the latter as offering greater efficacy.
Euromonitor International's Calming and Sleeping in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
