Canada's Primary Wheel and Tire Provider Hits the Web

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2012 -- Cars have been a status symbol since they were invented, and as the model T popularized automobiles, it also innovated the ‘identical’ nature of modern manufacturing. Ever since, personalizing vehicles with custom modifications has been a means by which individuals can demonstrate status and individuality.



Of these means of customization, wheels and tires are without doubt the most popular. Alloy wheels using stylized designs can change the look of the whole car, making it sportier, more elegant or more outspoken depending on the wheels chosen.



KX Wheels are Canada’s primary wheel and tire provider, and have recently launched their website to make it easier than ever for car owners to shop around for wheels and tires by using their online store.



The website uses the latest in dynamic content galleries and moving graphics to demonstrate the astonishing variety of their products, from high-design street wheels to racing wheels, to robust and chunky off-road wheels and one piece forged wheels.



Beneath this showcase is the innovative quick search toolbar, allowing users to find wheels, tires and other accessories that are a match for their vehicle by simply entering the manufacturer, year and model and clicking the relevant search option.



In seconds, users are able to find exactly what they’re looking for, and search results come replete with high quality imagery, specifications and sizing, reviews, warranty, pictures and videos and a price per wheel. Finding rims and tires Canada has never been easier.



The site also features a visualizer app, allowing users to select their car and browse the compatible wheels in situ, so they know exactly what the finished product will look like. The app is even compatible with iPhone and iPad, so shoppers can review their selections on the move.



A spokesman for the site explained, “We’ve been synonymous with tires and rims Canada for years, but we can only be in so many physical places at once, and with the internet, we can be everywhere. We can even offer things like our visualize app to preview what the rims would look like on a customer’s car that wouldn’t be practical in the showroom, and we’re confident the advantages of the new webstore will help us continue to grow in the industry.”



About KX Wheels

KX Wheels are the primary wheel and tire provider in Canada, doing wholesale and retail business and offering exclusive brands to Canada. For more information, please visit: http://www.kxwheels.com/