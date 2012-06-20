Canadians Rely on HCGDietAlberta.ca for the Latest HCG Diet News

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2012 -- We are continually bombarded with information about diets and exercise and although this can be confusing, it is very important to realize that governments around the world are struggling to cope with an obesity epidemic. According to figures released by the U.S. census bureau last year, 5% of people in the world are obese and 14% are overweight. Those statistics may not unduly worry Canadians, until they learn that in Canada, 24% of adults are classed as obese.



There are severe health risks associated with obesity. Overweight individuals often develop high blood pressure and diabetes and run a greater risk of suffering strokes and heart attacks than people who keep their weight under control.



One weight loss method that has become popular with Canadians recently is the HCG diet and an increasing number of people who are interested in learning more about the diet have been turning to HcgDietAlberta.ca for information.



This new website features informative articles about the HCG diet Canada, including where to buy HCG products. The site explains: “Thousands of people are still having doubts as to whether it is wise to buy HCG products online and whether it is safe to rely on such websites.” It then goes on to reassure visitors that buying online is the safest way to purchase HCG diet Alberta products providing they make sure the pharmacy they are buying from is trustworthy and established and has been selling products for several years.



Visitors will also find editorial content giving basic information about the HCG diet in Canada, which informs them that: “many doctors are recommending their patients use HCG products when other types of weight loss plans have totally failed”. And that: “it is absolutely safe to use HCG drops and injections because they have been cleared by the Federal Drug and Administration.”



The home page categorises posts into Canada HCG Drops, HCG Diet Alberta and HCG Diet Canada. There is also a handy search facility so that readers can quickly find the content they are looking for.



About HCG Diet Alberta

HCGDietAlberta.ca provides advice to consumers who are thinking about purchasing HCG diet products.



For more information, please visit: http://hcgdietalberta.ca