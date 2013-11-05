Court Ordered Cancellation of Foreclosure for Reno Couple

Cheyenne, WY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- As the foreclosure crisis claims the homes of millions of people across the nation many people are puzzled as to what they can do to improve their foreclosure defense. Janice and Gunter Heidig were in exactly that predicament as they waited for a ruling on their home’s foreclosure. They felt as though they were backed against the wall with no options left.



The Reno couple faced the imminent foreclosure of their home and as the court date loomed towards them they didn’t know where to turn for help. They were able to hire a mediator who ordered a securitization audit from Paladin Securitization Auditors to have a comprehensive view on their foreclosure defense. The audit stated that the primary document for review in an audit is the Promissory Note. After the auditors examined a copy of that Note in the loan documents, they found there was no Allonge provided with the Promissory Note.



The Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation contends that they purchased this loan on October 13, 2005. Freddie Mac would have required that the Original Note be endorsed to them, and typically, the Original Note would be held in their vault. The Corporate Assignment of Deed of Trust would indicate that the beneficial interest was assigned out of MERS and is now in the name of the PNC Mortgage ., who is not the owner of the loan, but the servicer hired to collect the payments for Freddie Mac.



The mediator reviewed the audit and deemed that the lender had no standing to foreclose and ordered the entire foreclosure to be cancelled out. Upon bringing this information to the Supreme Court of Nevada on October 17th, 2013 the courts deliberated and decided they would not let PNC Mortgage proceed with foreclosure as the audit clearly showed they had no beneficial interest in this loan. Janice and Gunter Heidig were awarded a cancellation of their foreclosure from the court which can be viewed here.



Prepared with a securitization audit, the Heidig’s were able to remain in their home without fear of foreclosure.



Paladin is currently offering a free consultation to see if a securitization audit is right for your specific situation. The number for the free consultation is (877) 848-8088. Or for more information, you can visit their website at www.securitizationauditservices.com.