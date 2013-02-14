"Canned/Preserved Food Packaging in Turkey" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Manufacturing research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- Canned/preserved food was greatly affected by the financial crisis due to the fact that fresh products can be purchased at a lower price, although the effects of the recession are now receding. Growing numbers of working women, with an increasingly time-poor demographic, are driven to spend less time preparing meals, having a positive effect on canned/preserved food consumption. In addition, an increase in the number of single-person households favoured the more immediate sustenance of foods in...
Euromonitor International's Canned/Preserved Food Packaging in Turkey report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Canned/Preserved Beans, Canned/Preserved Fish/Seafood, Canned/Preserved Fruit, Canned/Preserved Meat and Meat Products, Canned/Preserved Pasta, Canned/Preserved Ready Meals, Canned/Preserved Soup, Canned/Preserved Tomatoes, Canned/Preserved Vegetables, Other Canned/Preserved Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Canned/Preserved Food Packaging market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Manufacturing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Food & Beverage Packaging in Europe to 2015: Market Guide
- Food & Beverage Packaging in Asia-Pacific to 2015: Market Guide
- The Future of the Active, Smart and Sustainable Packaging Industry in the BRIC Countries
- Strategic Insights and Future Growth Potential of Flexible Packaging in BRIC
- Food & Beverage Packaging in BRIC to 2015: Market Guide
- Canned/Preserved Food Packaging in Poland
- Canned/Preserved Food Packaging in Spain
- Baby Food Packaging in Spain
- Baby Food Packaging in Canada
- Chilled Processed Food Packaging in Spain